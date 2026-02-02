Predicting Cardinals-Blue Jays Blockbuster Trade for $4 Million Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have been rebuilding as aggressively as any team in the league this offseason, but they kicked this rebuild off a year ago. Last free agency, the Cardinals opted against adding any big name free agents. At the trade deadline a few months later, they traded a trio of relievers for a haul of prospects.

This offseason, the Cardinals have been even more aggressively rebuilding. They've traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox, while also trading Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. And they're likely not done yet.

Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero could be the next two players traded from the Cardinals.

Donovan has been linked to a few teams, but Romero could be dealt to practically any contending team. Adding a high leverage reliever to the bullpen is a move that every team in the league is looking for. But which team is going to land him?

JoJo Romero would fit perfectly with the Blue Jays in a trade

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field.

Prediction: Cardinals trade JoJo Romero to the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are the perfect landing spot for Romero.

The Blue Jays were one of the best teams in baseball last year, despite a bad bullpen. They won the American League and almost took the World Series title from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they ended up falling one game and one run short of the title. The bullpen was a big reason why the Blue Jays weren't more dominant.

They've made slight upgrades this offseason, but they need to add another star to the roster. There aren't many options available right now who are better than Romero. The fact that Romero is also a southpaw increases his value.

The Cardinals should be able to net a solid return in exchange for Romero. They could target a few of the Blue Jays' top position player prospects, considering they've landed a lot of pitching prospects in their other trades.

