Predicting Cardinals-Blue Jays Blockbuster Trade for $4 Million Star
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals have been rebuilding as aggressively as any team in the league this offseason, but they kicked this rebuild off a year ago. Last free agency, the Cardinals opted against adding any big name free agents. At the trade deadline a few months later, they traded a trio of relievers for a haul of prospects.
This offseason, the Cardinals have been even more aggressively rebuilding. They've traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox, while also trading Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. And they're likely not done yet.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero could be the next two players traded from the Cardinals.
Donovan has been linked to a few teams, but Romero could be dealt to practically any contending team. Adding a high leverage reliever to the bullpen is a move that every team in the league is looking for. But which team is going to land him?
JoJo Romero would fit perfectly with the Blue Jays in a trade
Prediction: Cardinals trade JoJo Romero to the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are the perfect landing spot for Romero.
The Blue Jays were one of the best teams in baseball last year, despite a bad bullpen. They won the American League and almost took the World Series title from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they ended up falling one game and one run short of the title. The bullpen was a big reason why the Blue Jays weren't more dominant.
They've made slight upgrades this offseason, but they need to add another star to the roster. There aren't many options available right now who are better than Romero. The fact that Romero is also a southpaw increases his value.
The Cardinals should be able to net a solid return in exchange for Romero. They could target a few of the Blue Jays' top position player prospects, considering they've landed a lot of pitching prospects in their other trades.
More MLB: Cardinals Hit Jackpot, Landed Next Potential Star Slugger
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org