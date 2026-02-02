Insider Predicts Tough 2026 Season for Cardinals Amid Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason, but for different reasons than usual. Instead of adding talent, they've been subtractinig it, and they sent Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras out the door as part of their rebuild.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Brendan Donovan, but so far, preseason projections aren't very kind to St. Louis. It may be a rough season in the Gateway City.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic gave the Cardinals a B grade for their offseason, praising them for picking a direction. However, he also predicts that they will finish in last place in the National League Central.

What will 2026 have in store for Cardinals?

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) reacts after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"The Chaim Bloom era has begun in St. Louis. His first offseason running the team was highlighted by dealing veterans Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado, who all waived their no-trade clauses. The Cardinals focused on obtaining young, controllable pitching prospects back in all of their trades, with lefty Brandon Clarke from the Gray deal having the highest upside," Bowden wrote.

Things may look bleak for the Cardinals in 2026, and this likely will not be a year that they contend. However, there is hope that they can avoid a last place finish.

The biggest loss was Gray. Replacing his innings and strikeouts are going to be tough for the rebuilding Cardinals. However, they signed right-handers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek to boost the pitching staff, so there are some fresh faces. They also picked up Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts from the Boston Red Sox in the Gray and Contreras deals.

Arenado was beginning to decline offensively, and while they'll miss his defense, they can easily replace his bat with JJ Wetherholt, who if he's as good as advertised, could be an upgrade. For now, Donovan still remains with the team, and the lineup also has some key bats in Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates have been active, there's no reason to believe that the Cardinals can't stay ahead of them in the NL Central. The Cardinals can also benefit from the potential arrivals of players such as Liam Doyle and Joshua Baez. And in the outfield, Victor Scott II and Lars Nootbaar provide solid defense.

