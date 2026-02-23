Cardinals’ Revamped Roster Has League Taking Notice

The St. Louis Cardinals had a transformational offseason in Chaim Bloom's first one leading the organization.

Bloom and the organization certainly didn't want to wait around any longer to really reset the franchise. The last three seasons were a struggle. Bloom's job is to turn the organization around and the Cardinals bet on the future by adding a handful of prospects this offseason.

One thing about prospects, is that they are typically not guaranteed. Just because someone is a first-round pick, doesn't mean they'll pan out. We'll see how things work out for the Cardinals, but one thing that should give St. Louis fans hope is the fact that ESPN's David Schoenfield graded the Cardinals' offense as a "B+."

The Cardinals' future is very bright

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"St. Louis Cardinals: B+," Schoenfield wrote. "Key additions: RHP Hunter Dobbins, RHP Dustin May, RHP Richard Fitts, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP/LHP Jurrangelo Cijntje, LHP Brandon Clarke. Key departures: RHP Sonny Gray, INF Brendan Donovan, 1B Willson Contreras, 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Miles Mikolas. Well, it's done: The rebuild, the revamp, the step back -- whatever you want to call it -- is officially complete. The only players older than 30 on the 40-man roster are relievers Riley O'Brien and Stanek. The farm system has been improved, with five top-100 prospects led by infielder JJ Wetherholt, a top Rookie of the Year candidate for 2026.

"The payroll has been trimmed some $45 million from 2025, so that will make owner Bill DeWitt happy, although the organization will have to win back the fans with better results -- eventually -- on the field. If you accept the premise of rebuilding, then Chaim Bloom did an excellent job. Improving the long-term viability of the rotation was the biggest need and Bloom did that with two separate trades with his old friends in Boston and then the Donovan deal.

"Dobbins and Fitts are more fourth/fifth-starter types, and Cijntje and Clarke are power arms with higher ceilings but reliever risk. They were two of the better prospects to switch teams this winter. What we don't know: With a payroll now half of what it was just two years ago, where will the Cardinals go in the future?"

The fact that a top league insider like Schoenfield is willing to grade the offseason this highly, should give the fanbase some solace that St. Louis made the right moves.

The biggest prospect the Cardinals brought back to town was switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje. Brandon Clarke is injured, but also profiles as a top-of-the-rotation arm. St. Louis also added No. 10 prospect Yhoiker Fajardo along with outfielders Tai Peete and Colton Ledbetter and two draft picks, among other moves.

The future is bright, Cardinals fans.

