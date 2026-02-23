Joshua Baez Is Forcing His Way Onto Cardinals’ Radar

There's a lot to like about the St. Louis Cardinals' farm system right now.

That's a bit of an understatement seeing how Baseball America ranked the Cardinals' farm system as the second-best one in baseball. In comparison, St. Louis' farm system was ranked at No. 18 in 2025 by Baseball America.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has been hard at work since he took over bolstering this farm system by trading veterans away. But that's not all. There has been internal development as well, which has helped with the club's ranking. One guy who has turned heads specifically is young outfielder Joshua Baez. It's unclear right now if he'll make the big league club out of camp, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch did share that his locker is on the "same side of the clubhouse" as Cardinals position players with big league time.

The Cardinals have a lot to be excited about

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"After spending each of his first four spring trainings since turning pro on the minor league side of the Cardinals complex in Jupiter, Florida, this spring brings a different feeling for outfield prospect Joshua Baez," Goold wrote. "A member of the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, Baez is in his first Cardinals camp. He has a locker along the same side of the clubhouse where Cardinals position players who have big-league time are set up.

"The setting, as the 22-year-old Baez put it, is 'what you work for' despite it feeling 'far' while he worked on the backfields over recent years."

This obviously doesn't guarantee that Baez will have a job in the majors out of camp, but it does show how his big 2025 season has shifted the perception of him.

Baez did everything the club could've asked for in 2025. He played in 117 games overall and slashed .287/.384/.500 with 20 homers, 79 RBIs, 54 stolen bases, 23 doubles and 78 runs scored while seeing time at High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield.

One of the best things about Spring Training is the fact that the fanbase gets to get a look at prospects who can help the club out in the long run. Baez is someone who fits that description.

More MLB: Cardinals Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day