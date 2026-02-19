Cardinals Rookie Could Be Team's True X-Factor in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have an important year ahead of them. They aren't looking to contend in 2026, but with all four of their offseason trade chips now gone, it's a chance for younger players to step up and make a huge difference.

The Brendan Donovan trade cleared up second base for top prospect JJ Wetherholt, and all of St. Louis is anxiously awaiting to see what he can do at the big-league level. He has done nothing but impress so far in the minor leagues.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed him as one of the top rookies to watch during the 2026 season.

Wetherholt could shape Cardinals' 2026 season

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Splitting the 2025 season between Double A and Triple A, Wetherholt hit .306/.421/.510 with 28 doubles and 17 homers with 82 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 26 attempts in 109 games. He’s a table-setter who is a strong candidate to be an All-Star as early as this season," Bowden writes.

Wetherholt has done nothing but hit at the minor league levels, and his impending arrival to St. Louis is highly anticipated. If he is as good as advertised, he could be a true difference maker for the Cardinals and even impact their record. That could lead to the Cardinals potentially being better than expected.

This doesn't mean they'll be a postseason team, but Wetherholt could at least make the Cardinals a more entertaining team to watch in 2026. He could boost their lineup and truly be the star that they have been lacking for so many years.

Not since the days of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have they drafted and developed a true superstar, and while it remains to be seen what Wetherholt can do, his potential is incredibly high.

He has power from the left side of the plate and can play three of the four infield positions, so there is a lot that he can do on both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see what he is capable of as the 2026 season draws closer.

Cardinals fans may not get to experience the best team this year, but Wetherholt could give them a reason to at least come to the ballpark and pack Busch Stadium again.

