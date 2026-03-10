Cardinals Rotation Could Surprise Starting With Matthew Liberatore

The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation arguably will be a strength for the organization in 2026.

Despite the wild offseason full of trades, the Cardinals arguably are in a better position, rotation-wise, than they were at the end of the 2025 season. Trading Sonny Gray away certainly hurts, but bear with us for a second. The Cardinals signed 28-year-old flamethrower Dustin May, who has the upside to replace Gray well, if he can stay healthy. He has been good in camp and has shown some big-time velocity. Plus, he's currently healthy.

On top of May, the Cardinals have Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy coming back with another year under their belt and more defined roles than they had at this point last year. When Spring Training kicked off last year, it was not guaranteed that either would be in the rotation. Both are locks now. For the final two spots, the Cardinals will have choices to make between Richard Fitts, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and then Hunter Dobbins, when fully ready to go. Plus, there are options at the top of the minors who could fill in if injuries pop up, like Quinn Mathews. There are options for the club, which wasn't the case over the last few years as much.

The Cardinals' rotation could be very good in 2026

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The sky is the limit for Liberatore and McGreevy specifically. Liberatore had a 4.21 ERA in 2025 in 29 starts and McGreevy had a 4.42 ERA in 17 appearances, including 16 starts. Liberatore is 26 years old and McGreevy is 25 years old. We have not seen them at their best yet. The 2026 season should be a step in that direction. One thing that shows how far things have come in a year, is the fact that Liberatore very well could be the team's Opening Day starter to kick off the 2026 season. That wasn't even close to a thought last year. He opened up about the idea, as transcribed by MLB.com's Bill Ladson.

"Every pitcher growing up wants to throw the first pitch of the season for their team," Liberatore said, as transcribed by Ladson. "At the end of the day, it’s not completely in my control. So I’m trying to take it one day at a time and worry about what I have to do today. Then tomorrow — I will figure it out tomorrow.”

Things have changed, for sure. The rotation has gotten younger and the depth is there just in case injuries pop up. The Cardinals may not have a big-name All-Star, like Gray, but they have enough firepower to believe that the rotation could be under-the-radar in 2026.