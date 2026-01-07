Cardinals Should Enter Ryne Stanek Sweepstakes After Reported NL Central Interest

The 2026 season is fast approaching, but there isn’t much excitement for the St. Louis Cardinals or their fans. It might be a tough year as the team continues its rebuild and potentially trades away some veterans on their roster.

That may include Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and JoJo Romero. But the Cardinals also need to add some pieces as well and not completely throw in the towel.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, several teams have shown interest in right-hander Ryne Stanek, including most of the National League Central. If that’s the case, then the Cardinals should be all over trying to make this potential move.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Cardinals Still Need Bullpen Arms

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (55) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals acquired left-hander Justin Bruilh from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, so they at least added a piece to their bullpen for 2026 and somebody that could fill an important role.

However, they could use at least one high-leverage presence there as well. Stanek is a proven veteran and won a World Series title in 2022 with the Houston Astros.

Last year, he posted a 5.30 ERA with the New York Mets and made 65 appearances out of their bullpen. Prior to 2024, he was one of the league’s most reliable relievers and could be trusted in high-leverage spots.

Chaim Bloom should be able to pull off a one-year deal for the veteran right-hander and give the bullpen the boost it needs for 2026. Stanek could also be a valuable trade piece at the deadline if the Cardinals are out of contention.

He does line up well with the Cardinals’ current goals of rebuilding and could be a veteran looking to rebuild his value in a lower-pressure environment.

The Cardinals have already traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras and loaded up on young pitching, but adding a veteran to the mix could be beneficial for the younger pitchers on the roster, and he does have some closing experience if the Cardinals need somebody to fill in for Riley O’Brien late in games.

It should be interesting to see what Bloom is thinking and if the Cardinals are actually one of the teams showing interest. If not, they should change that and make an effort to add him to their roster.

More MLB: Cardinals' Justin Bruihl Likely To Replace 6-Year Veteran