Cardinals Sign 5-Year Veteran Hurler Away From Rival Brewers

Even in a rebuilding year, the St. Louis Cardinals understand that they can never have too many pitchers.

After the departure of Sonny Gray, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox in November, the Cardinals have taken many steps to address the future of the pitching staff. They signed Dustin May, traded for Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins, and restocked the prospect cupboard.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Early last week, St. Louis also added an intriguing lefty arm, whose last stop was the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.

Cardinals bring on Bruce Zimmermann

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (55) throws to first for an out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

According to the official transactions log, the Cardinals signed Bruce Zimmermann, a five-year major league veteran who appeared in one game for the Brewers this past season. The 30-year-old previously pitched for the Baltimore Orioles from 2021 to 2024.

Zimmermann made 28 appearances, including 21 starts, for Triple-A Nashville last year. He posted a 4.11 ERA, logging an impressive 138 innings, but only racking up 109 strikeouts.

Expectations-wise, Zimmermann doesn't project to be a member of the opening day rotation, but he could challenge for one of those spots if he shines during spring training. There's always the chance that St. Louis could move him to the bullpen, but if we had to guess, the most likely scenario is him opening the season in the rotation for Triple-A Memphis.

In the best of scenarios, Zimmermann might even boost his value enough to get traded at the deadline, which would net the Cardinals some prospect talent -- though that's thinking way too far in advance.

Zimmermann's major league career to this point includes a 5.64 ERA in 39 appearances, including 28 starts. He's never thrown more than 73 2/3 innings in a major league season.

This pickup might not end up mattering much in the grand scheme of the Cardinals' season, but part of roster building is finding the Zimmermanns of the world in case they work out, because then, you got a useful player essentially for free.

More MLB: Cardinals Signing Explained: Why Ryne Stanek Intrigued St. Louis