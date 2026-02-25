Cardinals' Sonny Gray-Red Sox Trade Already Looks Like Best Decision

The St. Louis Cardinals opted to enter a huge rebuild this offseason and there are mixed reviews coming out of St. Louis. It's understandable to be skeptical with the decisions because the Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras to new teams this offseason. These four made up a large chunk of the Cardinals' core for the last few years.

But change is necessary. The Cardinals were able to add a slew of prospects to bolster their future. Pair these prospects with the prospects like JJ Wetherholt and Quinn Mathews who have already been in St. Louis and the future looks bright.

The trade that sent Gray to Boston could quietly emerge as the best move of St. Louis's offseason.

Brandon Clarke was added in the deal and he has the potential to be a superstar ace if he can stay healthy. Health has crushed his development a bit. He's already faced injuries since the trade.

The Cardinals also landed Richard Fitts in the deal and he's quickly emerging as a potential starter in St. Louis this spring.

Richard Fitts already turning heads for the St. Louis Cardinals

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Richard Fitts (35) plays catch during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Fitts made his first start back from injury on Wednesday and he looked very good. The righty had his fastball sitting around 97 miles per hour, topping out over 98 miles per hour. Considering this was a two-inning outing for the young righty, there's a chance his velocity ticks down one or two miles an hour when he returns to lengthened outings.

Fitts tossed two shutout innings with a strikeout and two hits allowed. In the first inning, Fitts allowed an infield single before generating three consecutive groundouts. His second inning went two up, two down, before allowing another infield single. Fitts would strikeout Cristian Pache on a 97 mile per hour fastball to end his outing.

The Cardinals don't have five pitchers picked out for their opening day roster after losing players like Gray and Miles Mikolas over the offseason. With Fitts looking this good already, he could be a candidate to earn the No. 5 starter spot in St. Louis on the opening day roster.