Cardinals Struck Gold in Sonny Gray Trade if Latest Prediction Comes True

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a very aggressive and very active rebuild right now. They kicked this rebuild off over the last few months as they swung trades invloving multiple top relievers at the trade deadline before cutting ties with four stars this offseason.

Nolan Arenado was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a prospect. Brendan Donovan was moved to the Seattle Mariners in a three team blockbuster that brough a lot of talent back to the Cardinals. Willson Contreras was moved to the Boston Red Sox. Sonny Gray was also sent to the Red Sox in a separate deal that landed a prospect package centered around pitcher Richard Fitts.

With all these moves, the Cardinals have a few big roster decisions to make with spring training in full swing. They have four additional roster spots after the trades as well as a few more because of players leaving in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together starting rotation predictions for each team in MLB on opening day. For the Cardinals, Reuter predicted that Fitts, acquired in the aforementioned Gray trade, would earn the No. 5 starter spot in St. Louis coming out of camp. Considering how much young pitching talent and depth the Cardinals have near the big leagues, this would be a huge win for Fitts.

Richard Fitts already emerging as the Cardinals No. 5 starter this season

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Richard Fitts (35) plays catch during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The No. 5 spot in the Cardinals' rotation appears to be a battle between newcomer Richard Fitts and reliever-turned-starter candidate Kyle Leahy this spring," Reuter wrote. "However, given the overall youth and lack of a proven workhorse, the outcome could be a six-man rotation that gives both guys a shot and lightens the load on everyone."

Fitts has looked very good in spring camp and in spring training, though he hasn't made too many appearances. But when he has, he's seen an uptick in velocity that should have fans buzzing with excitement.

Fitts was once seen as a contact pitcher because of how low his strikeout rate has been since getting to the big leagues, but his stuff is nastier now than it's ever been and his velocity has ticked up two or three miles per hour. If he can hold these improvements for five or six innings every fifth day, the Cardinals may have struck gold in the Gray trade. Fitts is certainly somebody to watch for the fifth starter slot in St. Louis.