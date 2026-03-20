Chaim Bloom Ready to Write New Legacy with Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are doing things a little bit differently in 2026. They are not going into the season expecting to compete for a spot in the postseason.

It's going to take some time before the Cardinals get back to where they were. They fell behind other organizations in a lot of areas before initiating their rebuild, and they are trying to get back on track.

However, Chaim Bloom is not one to copy other organizations, and his recent comments made clear that he does not plan on operating that way. But his remarks prove that he is motivated and should have Cardinals' fans excited for the future.

Chaim Bloom's strategy for 2026

Nov 13, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom speaks with members of the media during general managers meetings at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"“In order to really step into that legacy, you have to write it yourself,” Bloom said. “The best of this organization is not one that is following anybody. It’s one that shows the way. For us to get where we want to go, we want our players to feel (tradition) as something that’s invigorating, something that is a wind in their sails and not something pressing down on them.”

The Cardinals have finished under .500 in two of the last three years, but Bloom is now in charge and hoping to change things for the future. Long ago, the Cardinals set the pace for player development and building a consistent contender, but they got away from that after their run of six playoff berths in seven years from 2009-2015 came to an end.

Now, with upgraded facilities, Bloom is ready to write his own legacy as president of baseball operations. He won't be trying to follow in anybody's footsteps, but that is perhaps the best course of action.

The Cardinals need to do things differently, and for the first time in several years, they are operating from a new perspective, which should help get them back to where they want to be. The game is changing, but Bloom is evolving with it, and as long as he continues to adapt with the rest of the league, he will be successful in St. Louis.

But the time has come to write a new legacy. Bloom is ready to do that and give the Cardinals the fresh start they need. It will be interesting to see how the rebuild affects the Cardinals in the next few years, but Bloom is off to a good start.

The goal isn't to copy other organizations, but rather, to lead the way.