Chaim Bloom Shares Key Update On Cardinals’ Offseason Goals

The St. Louis Cardinals still have plenty of work to do this offseason as spring training draws closer. They’ve already made a couple of deals with the Boston Red Sox and signed right-hander Dustin May.

However, they likely aren’t done just yet. There are more trades to be made, and they could potentially sign a free agent or two to bolster the roster despite their rebuild.

Starting pitching is an area of interest for St. Louis as spring training approaches. On Sunday, Chaim Bloom gave an interview with Tom Ackerman of KMOX and discussed the team’s outlook in terms of starting pitching and what could follow.

Chaim Bloom Discusses Cardinals Pitching Plans

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

“I do feel at this point with the younger pitchers that we’ve been able to acquire in the trades that we’ve made and with bringing Dustin in here that if we were to go into the season with the starting depth that we have now, we’d feel good about it,” Bloom said.

“That said, you never stop looking. We haven’t. We want to make sure it makes sense whether it’s a veteran fit or whether it’s additional young pitching, we don’t want to do it just to do it but we’ve continued to look out for it and certainly if the right fit is there we’re going to continue to add to that rotation depth.”

It seems as though the Cardinals can go in several different directions here. Despite trading Sonny Gray, there is more depth to their starting rotation than there was last year.

They added both Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins in separate deals with Boston, and arms such as Quinn Mathews are making strides. They have several options for rotation spots and would be in good shape in terms of depth if they left the rotation as is.

However, they can also add more, and Bloom certainly seems interested in adding more help to the rotation for 2026, as long as the right fit is there. There are still plenty of solid options in free agency, and they can still add young pitching in trades, so there are ways the Cardinals can improve.

It will be interesting to see what direction Bloom decides to go, but there are plenty of options at his disposal.

