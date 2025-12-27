Despite Rebuild, Cardinals Fans Have Reason To Celebrate Historic Anniversary

The 2026 season may be a little rough for St. Louis Cardinals fans. The team doesn’t look like it’s equipped to win a World Series title or even make the postseason.

The Cardinals have already traded Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray, and players like Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero and Nolan Arenado could be next. However, that doesn’t mean that 2026 won’t have a few good moments here or there.

In fact, there will still be reasons to celebrate during the 2026 season. It will be the 20th anniversary of the 2006 World Series championship team that overcame incredible odds to win the franchise’s 10th title.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

2006 Team Still Gives Cardinals Fans Reason To Celebrate

St. Louis celebrates their victory in game 5 of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO on Friday Oct. 27, 2006. ERIC SEALS/Detroit Free Press | ERIC SEALS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2006 team was full of stars, including Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, David Eckstein, Jeff Suppan, Jeff Weaver, Yadier Molina, Chris Carpenter and Adam Wainwright. Despite all of that talent, the team only won 83 games and barely snuck into the playoffs as the NL Central champions.

However, once the postseason began, they looked like themselves again. After knocking out the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, they faced the heavily-favored New York Mets in the NLCS and took the series the full seven games.

They finally broke through when Molina hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of Game 7, but the excitement wasn’t done there. Wainwright, serving as the temporary closer, loaded the bases with two outs for famed Cardinals killer Carlos Beltran, who would one day join the team.

Wainwright’s curveball gained recognition that night, as he froze Beltran for the final out to send St. Louis to the World Series. Eckstein led the way for St. Louis in the World Series, and they got a dominant start out of the resurgent Weaver in Game 5, which set up Wainwright to close out the series.

So, despite tough times for the current cast of characters, there is still a reason to celebrate in 2026. The 2006 team captured fans' hearts and overcame the odds to win the World Series, and fans will enjoy a chance to celebrate that team’s 20th anniversary.

It was one of Tony La Russa’s finest Cardinals squads that made a ton of memories that fans will cherish forever.

More MLB: 2 Reasons Cardinals Fans Shouldn't Throw In The Towel On 2026