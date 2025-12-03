Dodgers Emerging As Top Landing Spot In Trade For Cardinals All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals came into the offseason needing to make a few big moves as they head toward a rebuild. They kicked the offseason off with a bang as they swung a deal to acquire some talented prospects from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Sonny Gray.

But infielder Brendan Donovan is seemingly the team's top trade candidate. He's coming off a solid year with the Cardinals, but his contract is quickly coming to an end, which makes him a trade candidate.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan recently listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the top suitors in the sweepstakes to trade for Donovan this winter.

Dodgers could be the top landing spot for Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals are not eager to trade Donovan, but the market for him is percolating, and a number of teams see the 28-year-old as an option at second base, third base or left field," They wrote. "Because of his excellent bat-to-ball skills and gap power, Donovan can bat leadoff or occupy a middle-of-the-order role on a team with boppers. Almost nobody is off-limits as new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom retools the Cardinals, and Donovan is the best of the available bunch.

"Donovan has two years of control left at very affordable arbitration rates before free agency. He has plus ability to get on base, though the rest of his game is around average. He primarily plays second base, with some versatility, and hits left-handed. Donovan is a steady 3-win player with more value than most fans realize."

Donovan is the perfect utilityman for the Dodgers. He can play all across the infield, mostly at second base or first base. He'd also be able to play some outfield when the Dodgers need him to.

Los Angeles also has the prospect capital to make a deal come to fruition. The Dodgers could give up a few solid prospects to land the star utilityman, while the Cardinals would be planning for the future by trading an expiring star.

It might not be the move that Cardinals fans want to see, but it would certainly push the team toward a brighter future.

