Cardinals' Brendan Donovan Trade Opens Door for Anticipated Prospect Debut

The St. Louis Cardinals are heading in the right direction right now, even if their big league roster is getting worse. Over the course of the last calendar year, the Cardinals have cut ties with multiple veteran stars to get salary relief and add prospect capital. They're clearly headed toward a full-scale rebuild.

This offseason began with the Cardinals trading Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox in a pair of deals. They also moved Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks, too.

On Monday, the Cardinals reportedly agreed on a deal that would send All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners. St. Louis was able to land a haul in return, once the deal is completed, but replacing Donovan isn't going to be easy.

Donovan is one of the best second basemen in all of baseball. He was an All-Star last season, but the Cardinals seemingly already have his replacement in St. Louis.

JJ Wetherholt is the clear answer to replace Brendan Donovan

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The clear and obvious answer is to bring top prospect JJ Wetherholt to St. Louis and start him every day at second base.

Wetherholt is a versatile infielder who played a lot of different positions last year as the Cardinals searched for a spot in the big leagues for him. He's played nearly every positon on the field over the last two seasons.

But his home is at second base next to Masyn Winn in St. Louis.

Wetherholt was incredible last season, slashing .306/.421/.510 in over 100 games split between Double-A and Triple-A. He hit 28 doubles, two triples, and 17 home runs at the minor league level last year. There's nothing left to prove at that level.

The Cardinals likely made the Donovan trade with the thought that Wetherholt is ready to take over at second base. Having a star prospect to replace an All-Star infielder is the perfect scenario for St. Louis.

There may be some growing pains early in the young prospects big league career, but it's crucial that the team trusts him at second base for the entire season and beyond.

