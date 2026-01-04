Former Cardinals All-Star Agrees To Deal With Yankees

The St. Louis Cardinals have been in transition the past several years. They have recorded two losing seasons in the last three years and missed the playoffs again in 2025.

Since 2023, things have not been the same in St. Louis. That year marked the first of a downward trend. Much like 2025, the Cardinals traded players at the deadline.

Shortstop Paul DeJong was sent away in the 2023 fire sale. He spent 2025 with the Washington Nationals. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the former Cardinals shortstop is headed to the New York Yankees on a minor league deal.

Ex-Cardinal Joins Yankees

Sep 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Paul DeJong (14) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

DeJong made his Major League debut with the Cardinals back in 2017 and was the team’s full-time shortstop until being traded in 2023. He was an All-Star for the first time in 2019.

The 32-year-old shortstop struggled in 2025 with Washington, slashing .228/.269/.373 with six home runs and a .642 OPS. However, the former Cardinal may be an insurance policy for the Yankees in the event that shortstop Anthony Volpe struggles again in 2026.

The former All-Star can also play all four infield positions, so he is a solid utility player that can be used in different spots. His best year in St. Louis was his All-Star campaign.

That year, he hit a career-high 30 home runs. If he can stay healthy, he can provide power from the right side of the plate and positional versatility, so he can easily help out the Yankees in 2026 if he finds his way onto the roster at any point.

With his minor league deal, he will have a shot to crack the Opening Day roster for New York in 2026 and could be a solid bounceback candidate.

Since being traded from St. Louis, DeJong has made stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals in addition to Washington and New York. It will be interesting to see if the former Cardinal can catch on with the Bronx Bombers and return to his All-Star form from his days in St. Louis.

The Cardinals are rebuilding, but DeJong has an opportunity to play for a true postseason contender in 2026 and potentially revitalize his career.

