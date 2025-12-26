Former Cardinals Pitcher Offers Eye-Opening Prediction For 2026 Team

The St. Louis Cardinals have finally picked a direction under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. While it might take a while for them to contend again, there at least is now a plan in place for the future.

One area where they have struggled in recent years is attendance. Fans haven’t been showing at Busch Stadium the way they once did.

Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson recently discussed what he believes is going to happen in the near future, saying that it’s a good thing they have picked a direction, but also warning that fans may not be satisfied just yet.

Kyle Gibson Shares Prediction For 2026 Cardinals

Sep 14, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“I don’t think Cardinals fans are going to just come back because [John] Mozeliak is not in charge and they went young,” Gibson said. “I think there’s a little bit of the fans that kind of got what they asked for with this reset/rebuild, and I think it’s going to be a little bit of a shock.

A good portion of Cardinals fans are quite satisfied that things are changing in St. Louis. But Gibson is correct to point out that it won’t be instant gratification.

There still may be some tough times ahead in St. Louis. In no way is the 2026 team a World Series contender. It might still take a couple of years before the Cardinals are back to where they once were.

Fortunately, they do now have a clear plan in place that they are hoping to execute. It’s a different approach than what they have recently had under Mozeliak.

A lot of fans are satisfied with the new approach, but that doesn’t mean that fans are going to come back in droves in 2026. If they aren’t a contender next season, then it’s going to take some time for fans to fill Busch Stadium again, even if they are satisfied and encouraged by what is taking place.

The long-term goal is to make this team a postseason contender again. But as Gibson notes, until that happens, it doesn’t appear likely that the ballpark will be full in 2026, or potentially even 2027.

It’s going to take time, and fans need to be aware of that before getting their hopes up.

