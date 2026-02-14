State of Cardinals Straight From Ex-Starter Miles Mikolas

The St. Louis Cardinals have completely turned things over this offseason.

The Cardinals' front office transitioned from John Mozeliak leading the charge to Chaim Bloom. In his first offseason as the team's president of baseball operations he made his mark by trading Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan.

The Cardinals have a young roster now with few veterans remaining from the old guard. One guy who left the organization this offseason was veteran hurler Miles Mikolas. He had a rollercoaster run in St. Louis featuring All-Star nods and struggles the last few seasons. On Friday, he joined "Foul Territory" and was asked about his old team and had a classy response when opening up about how the team has transitioned.

The former Cardinals hurler opened up

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals, you know, they were kind of in between the teardown and the rebuild but you know, sometimes, you have to wipe the board clean, you have to grab a new sheet of paper before you can paint that next masterpiece. They got a new front office and they're going for it with that. I'm sure you know that's a really good, smart group of guys there. They're going to make the moves that obviously they think are best. It is definitely different. It was loaded with veterans my first couple of years there and I was a little bit younger. ...

"Being able to accomplish what they wanted to and get rid of those contracts, get rid of some of those older guys and bring in some younger, fresher faces. Dip into that minor league system they've been working on the last couple of years. You've got to devlop those guys. At some point, you have to roll over. You had guys there for 10, 15, 20 years that have been part of that system. And understandably, they want to go in a different direction.

"We caught some bad breaks the last couple of seasons. We lose some guys. Guys had some down years. I'm going to regret forever not pitching my last couple of years in a Cardinals uniform. But that's the way that baseball is. You have good years and you have bad years. Bounce back. Comeback seasons and stuff like that. Wish all of my best to all of my buddies over there. I hope they do great except for the games that we're playing them."

Mikolas got a lot of flak over the last few seasons, but there hasn't been a moment in which he fired back or threw shade, even when there were many calling for his role with the team. The Cardinals have had a major transition this offseason. Mikolas was a part of that shift, but his response to the question about the club's future should give fans some hope as this new era begins.

