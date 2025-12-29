Former Reds 7-Year Veteran Could Solve Key Need For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this offseason shaping their roster for the future. It may be a while before they can contend again, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

They’ve already traded both Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and signed Dustin May to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. But they could use a little more help in their starting rotation.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed remaining needs and logical targets for all 30 Major League teams. For the Cardinals, right-hander Nick Martinez was listed as a logical fit.

What Nick Martinez Could Do For The Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in relief in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The youth movement is underway in the Cardinals rotation with Sonny Gray traded and Miles Mikolas gone in free agency, leaving Matthew Liberatore, Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, newcomer Dustin May and reliever-turned-starter Kyle Leahy as the projected five-man staff. Even if the focus is on getting younger, adding a veteran starter on a short-term deal to help absorb some innings makes sense,” Reuter wrote.

Martinez is an interesting fit because he can be used as both a starter and a reliever. That would give St. Louis a lot of options in their rotation and in their bullpen.

The veteran swingman struggled a bit in 2025, going 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA in 40 appearances and 26 starts, but he still gave the Cincinnati Reds 165 ⅔ innings. For the rebuilding Cardinals, Martinez shouldn’t cost too much.

Perhaps a one-year deal with an option of some sort could make sense for Chaim Bloom as he reshapes the Cardinals’ roster. Martinez could fill the final rotation spot for St. Louis and give them a veteran presence in a young clubhouse.

Despite a down 2025 season, Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA back in 2024 with the Reds and had two strong years with the San Diego Padres prior to signing with Cincinnati.

If he does well, the Cardinals could potentially look to trade him to a contender at the deadline if they fall out of the postseason race. It will be interesting to see if they decide to give Martinez a look.

He fits what they are looking for and could give the rotation a boost for 2026.

