Cardinals Manager Backs Newly Signed Right-Hander for Breakout Season

The St. Louis Cardinals came into spring training looking a lot different than they did at the end of 2025. Several veterans are gone after some blockbuster trades, but there are also a few new faces on the roster that have generated a little bit of excitement for the year, even though the Cardinals are rebuilding.

The team signed two free agents, right-handers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek, bolstering their starting rotation and their bullpen. May is coming off of his first full season since 2020 and will be looking to bounce back in St. Louis.

Manager Oli Marmol is certainly excited about what he has in his new right-hander.

Marmol praises May

Sep 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Dustin May (85) reacts after a fly out left field to end the bottom of the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“I'm counting on him having an incredible year for a lot of different reasons,” Marmol said.

"And this is the first spring where he's coming in not rehabbing (an injury) in a while — or trying to get back to his fighting weight. Like, he feels normal. In a lot of the conversation — prior to signing him and getting to talk to him — it was pretty clear that he hasn't felt this way in a long time. So, yeah, I'm extremely optimistic.”

May went 7-11 with a 4.96 last year in 23 starts and two relief appearances last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. He also struck out 123 batters in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

He has dealt with various injuries over the past few seasons, and some of his numbers in 2025 weren't great. But after a full year of being healthy, he has a chance to be a true X-factor for the Cardinals. They signed him to a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a mutual option for 2027.

If he can stay healthy, then Marmol's expectations should become a reality. If the Cardinals are out of contention at the trade deadline, then May could be a candidate to be flipped for some prospects, which would keep the Cardinals' plans of rebuilding going and set them up well for the future.

It will be interesting to see what May can do after a full year of being healthy. He should give the Cardinals' rotation a little bit of a boost with Sonny Gray now gone.

