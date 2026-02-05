How Cardinals' Bold Offseason Transformed Long-Term Future

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chiam Bloom is cooking right now in his first offseason leading the organization.

It's hard to see beloved veterans go, but with the way the last three seasons have gone, it's hard to argue against the idea that change was necessary. St. Louis isn't a big-market team. With a few big contracts on the books and the team struggling in the standings, the Cardinals were in no-man's land. Tough to add more big-money players to the payroll to hopefully help in the standings and a farm system that has been up-and-down.

What Bloom has been able to do this offseason very well could have a positive impact on the long-term direction of the organization. The Cardinals entered the offseason with JJ Wetherholt, Liam Doyle and Rainiel Rodriguez as the team's top three prospects. That's a great base, and Bloom has helped to take it to another level. After dealing away Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras, Baseball America actually has the Cardinals' farm system ranked as the second-best in baseball. A massive jump from No. 18 in 2025.

The Cardinals have a bright future

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"No. 2. St. Louis Cardinals," the unnamed Baseball America analyst wrote. "Top Prospect: JJ Wetherholt, SS. Top 30 Prospects. 2026 International Scouting Report. The Cardinals are in the throes of the organization’s first modern rebuild, and they boast one of the most talented farm systems in the game. There’s a good balance of impact position players in Wetherholt, Rainiel Rodriguez and Joshua Baez and impact pitching with Liam Doyle, Quinn Mathews and Brandon Clarke. Previous Ranks: 2025: 18, 2024: 20, 2023: 9, 2022: 18 [and] 2021: 12."

That's why the fanbase should be excited right there. In the description of the Cardinals' pitching, it didn't even mention Jurrangelo Cijntje, who is the team's No. 4 overall prospect and second-highest ranked pitching prospect, behind just Doyle.

On top of this, the Cardinals landed two draft picks in the Donovan trade that will be between the second and third rounds of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft and improve the farm system even more. Oh, and, the Cardinals have the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft anyway, so expect another big prospect to come to town.

