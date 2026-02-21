Leaving St. Louis Might Be Reset Nolan Arenado Needed

The St. Louis Cardinals were very busy this offseason, trading Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to contending teams. Arenado was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks back in January. The Cardinals had been trying to trade him since last winter.

The eight-time All-Star struggled at the plate in his final year as a Cardinal, hitting .237 with 12 home runs and a .666 OPS during the regular season. He's off to a strong start this spring as well, having hit his first home run of Cactus League play on Friday.

Ultimately, it's proof that maybe getting out of St. Louis is just what he needs to get back to full strength.

It was time to go somewhere else

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) salutes the fans after he was ceremonially removed before the start of the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals traded for Arenado prior to the 2021 season hoping to make a push towards another World Series title. But after he and Paul Goldschmidt put together MVP-caliber seasons in 2022, the Cardinals fell flat in 2023.

They have now finished under .500 in two of the last three years and have not made the postseason since 2022. Arenado came to St. Louis to win, and ultimately, the opposite happened. But perhaps playing in Arizona could help him get his power stroke back.

He will be playing for a contending team now, rather than one that is rebuilding for the future. The Diamondbacks were only three games back in the National League Wild Card race last year, and they have some young stars such as Corbin Carroll and pitchers such as Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Corbin Burnes, so there's reason to believe Arizona could be a playoff team this year.

But being able to leave St. Louis might allow Arenado to get his power stroke back. Arizona is more hitter-friendly than St. Louis, and the ball carries in warmer weather, so that should ultimately help his case.

His first home run of the spring is a good sign, and it could end up being the first of many for a player that is still chasing his first ring. Arenado desperately needed a change of scenery and to get away from St. Louis after they fell on hard times.

But now might be the perfect time for him to get back to where he needs to be.

