Insider Explains Why Cardinals Are in Good Hands with Chaim Bloom

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason. Unlike last winter under John Mozeliak, Chaim Bloom has picked a direction for the Cardinals. It may be painful for a couple of years, but the Cardinals now have a plan in place for the future, and fans will one day start seeing the results of that plan.

The Cardinals are rebuilding of course, which could cause some short-term pain, but it's better than having no direction at all and being stuck in the dreaded middle. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently talked about what Bloom has been able to do with St. Louis and explained why the Cardinals are in good hands moving forward.

Cardinals are in good shape for the future

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks with the media before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"This is what they need to do, at this moment in time, in their evolution as an organization," Rosenthal said. He also discussed what Bloom was able to do with the Boston Red Sox.

"You look at some of the young players they have in the big leagues right now. These are guys drafted under Chaim Bloom and developed under Chaim Bloom, so his legacy in Boston is not simply the Mookie Betts trade. It's a lot of what is going on there in a positive way right now."

Bloom's tenure in Boston is often overshadowed by the Betts trade, which wasn't a good deal by any means. But people overlook the success he had there as well, accumulating young talent that is now in the Major Leagues and helping the Red Sox contend.

Because of that success in Boston, he's in a good position now with the Cardinals, and it may only be a couple of years before fans start seeing the result of Bloom's work in St. Louis. He has added a lot of young talent in trades, and a lot of the players that have come are ones that fans are excited about.

A rebuild was long overdue in St. Louis, and it took Bloom coming in and evaluating the organization to see what needed to be done to get the Cardinals back to where they were. But as long as Bloom keeps bringing in solid young talent, the future is bright for St. Louis, and there is a lot for fans to be excited about.

