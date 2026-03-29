JJ Wetherholt Just Made 41-Year Cardinals History in 2 Games

St. Louis Cardinals phenom JJ Wetherholt has just two big league games under his belt in his young career, but they were both electric.

On Opening Day, Wetherholt launched the first homer of his Major League Baseball career against the Tampa Bay Rays.

JJ WETHERHOLT 😤



He leaves the yard in his Major League debut! pic.twitter.com/4NNDZYirt6 — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

On Saturday, he followed up by going 2-for-5 in his second big league game, including the walk-off winner against Tampa Bay.

JJ WETHERHOLT WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/5Adski5dMn — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

A Historic Start for JJ Wetherholt

Mar 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) reacts after hitting a walk-off two run single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's only been a two-game sample size, but Wetherholt has certainly lived up to the hype so far. There are 160 games left in the season and not all of them are going to be pretty, but Wetherholt's first impression with Cardinals fans over at Busch Stadium certainly has been positive. With his late-game heroics on Saturday, he actually became the first member of the Cardinals since 1985 to have a walk-off hit in his first or second MLB game, per MLB analyst Sarah Langs.

"JJ Wetherholt is the second Cardinals player with a walk-off hit in his first or second MLB game in at least the divisional era (1969), joining: 6/22/85 Curt Ford," Langs wrote.

You certainly don't see that every day. Ford played in four seasons for the Cardinals with his rookie year being in 1985. He was with the team through the 1988 season before joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 1989.

After the game on Saturday, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol had nothing but positive things to say about the 23-year-old infielder.

"His overall demeanor," Marmol said. "He's not going to make much of any situation. And I love that about him. He doesn't scare. His personality lends itself really well to do this for a long time."

Overall, Wetherholt couldn't have asked for a better start to his young career. In two games, he has gone 3-for-9 with a homer, a walk-off winner, four RBIs and one stolen base. That will certainly play. Again, it's important to note that we're just talking about two games. There's always a chance that he goes 0-for-9 over his next two games, rather than 3-for-9. But the thing that is most important here right now is that he hasn't looked overpowered, in the slightest. He's had good, professional at-bats, has made hard contact and has gotten on base.

This was the case during Spring Training as well and the momentum has carried right over to the regular season. There's a lot to like about this guy right now.