Cardinals Look Like Geniuses Thanks to Rookie JJ Wetherholt

JJ Wetherholt is a game-changer for the St. Louis Cardinals, despite the fact that he's just 23 years old. There's no other way to say it.

Wetherholt entered Spring Training with all of the expectations in the world as the club's No. 1 overall prospect and he has lived up to the hype since. Wetherholt earned a spot on the big league roster out of camp and has been one of the club's best overall players, despite the fact that he has played in just 41 games in the majors.

The young infielder continues to find ways to impress. Sometimes, it's with his glove. Right now, he's in the 99th percentile across the league with six outs above average. If that number holds throughout the season, he very well may earn his first Gold Glove Award as a rookie.

JJ Wetherholt Keeps Finding Ways To Impress

May 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) is congratulated by first baseman Alec Burleson (41) after scoring during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Sometimes, he flashes his elite offensive skillset. Tuesday was an example of this as he blasted his eighth homer of the season to help carry the Cardinals past the Athletics.

Wetherholt has the second-most homers on the Cardinals with eight. Only right fielder Jordan Walker has more with 11. Now, Wetherholt is slashing .242/.356/.427 with a .783 OPS, eight homers, 22 RBIs, five stolen bases, five doubles and 32 runs scored in 41 games. Despite the fact that he's still new to the majors, Wetherholt has the second-highest wins above replacement on the team right now at 2.1, just behind Walker at 2.5.

Both Wetherholt and Walker are 23 years old. They should just keep getting better. And if that does happen, the Cardinals have found the guys to build the core around. Walker, Wetherholt, Iván Herrera, Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson are the offensive pieces to build around. They all have big upside and are on the younger side. Burleson is the only guy in this group older than 25 years old. Burleson is 27 years old.

For the Cardinals, the trades of the offseason were difficult because the club dealt away four different All-Stars. But they were a blessing as well. In fact, the front office actually looks like geniuses right now simply because of the fact that they opened up space for Wetherholt to make the jump to the majors. If the Cardinals hadn't traded Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, how would the club have space for Wetherholt in the lineup? The young infielder is getting valuable experience right now and already looks better than he did on Opening Day. All in all, it has just been a great season for Wetherholt so far.