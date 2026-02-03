JJ Wetherholt Stock Skyrockets After Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Trade

While it's tough to see Brendan Donovan go, there is one pretty big bright side for the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis landed a handful of intriguing prospects in the three-team deal, including switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, but that's not even the brightest spot for the club. With Donovan out the door, as well as Nolan Arenado, there is a clear path for No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt to make the jump to the big leagues as soon as Opening Day to kick off the 2026 season.

Second base and third base are completely open for the club. Unless the Cardinals make another addition, the three guys seemingly with the best chances of landing consistent roles at the two spots are Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese. Wetherholt already has been announced as a non-roster invitee for the organization to big league camp in Spring Training.

The Cardinals have one of the top prospects in baseball

The expectations are already through the roof for Wetherholt and they only increased on Monday with Donovan being traded. For example, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicted that Wetherholt will win the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year Award with Donovan out the door.

"No, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (No. 7) will be the NL Rookie of the Year," McDaniel wrote. "With Monday's Brendan Donovan trade opening a route for Wetherholt to get lots of playing time, his skill set (infield fit, standout approach and contact, 20-20 upside) is reliable in terms of minor league performance quickly showing up at the big-league level. The incentives for teams in the current system are to either have their top prospects break camp in the lineup/rotation or just wait until September to call them up for an audition to then make their Rookie of the Year run the following season.

"I think Konnor Griffin's lack of upper level experience will make the Pirates lean toward opting for the latter scenario. Nolan McLean and Bubba Chandler need to throw 150-plus innings which is always hard to project these days. Sal Stewart will likely be playing mostly 1B/DH, which will pull his WAR down and Justin Crawford will have limited in-game power so he'll have to be good at everything else to be competitive for ROY. That leaves a path for Wetherholt."

The expectations are high and there's a pathway to playing time. Now, it's fully on Wetherholt's shoulders. He'll have plenty of chances to make the team in Spring Training. Each game will be appointment viewing to see if the young phenom can take that next step.

