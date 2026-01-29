JJ Wetherholt Has Real Shot to Break Camp With Cardinals

The Major League Baseball offseason is finally about to end.

Spring Training is in sight. January is just about to wrap up and then it's time for baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals' pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training by Feb. 12 and then the team's first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Soon enough, the speculation and rumors about trades and free agent signings will turn into analysis about real baseball. Doesn't that sound like a dream? Even though the Cardinals won't enter the 2026 season among the top expected contenders in the National League, it's going to be an interesting season. With the volume of young guys who are going to get an opportunity, it's going to be interesting to watch each night, especially if No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt gets a shot in the big leagues early on.

The Cardinals have a bright future

Wetherholt is going to big league camp as a non-roster invitee with a shot at earning a job right away if he can play well in the spring. The perception out there right now is that he has a good chance as well. For example, Jeff Jones of Belleville News-Democrat shared a column projecting the Cardinals' Opening Day roster and had Wetherholt in the mix.

"Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese, JJ Wetherholt, Masyn Winn Entering spring training in 2023, the Cardinals advertised an opportunity (but not a guarantee) for Jordan Walker to make the Opening Day roster," Jones wrote. "From the first day of spring, it was clear they had a preferred outcome for that competition, and it ended with Juan Yepez heading to Memphis. This is a different front office regime with different short-term expectations, but Wetherholt is a different player.

"The Cardinals have not tamped down expectations around their top prospect this winter, suggesting his path is just as clear. With Donovan still on the team, that likely slots Wetherholt at third base and Gorman as something resembling a full-time DH. Donovan could also pick up some shifts in left field, with Wetherholt likely playing second and Gorman third in those scenarios. Donovan’s departure would make that alignment more permanent."

When Walker made the team out of camp in 2023, it was very exciting. The hype around Wetherholt is even higher. It shouldn't be forgotten that Walker is 23 years old, also. Wetherholt and Masyn Winn are also 23 years old, Victor Scott II is 24 years old and Iván Herrera and Michael McGreevy are both 25 years old. This team has a lot of exciting young talent and it's going to be fun seeing how it comes together.

