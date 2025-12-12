Latest On Brendan Donovan With Cardinals Blockbuster Likely

Another day, another Brendan Donovan trade rumor.

The St. Louis Cardinals All-Star had a career year in 2025 and has now been one of the most talked-about players in baseball, with teams all over the league interested in his services.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been on this all offseason. Back in November, Goold reported that he heard that over half of the teams in baseball had some level of interest in Donovan, and the number could reach 22 teams. After the winter meetings, Goold reported that more than half the teams in the league have shown some interest and reported that talks with a few teams have reached the point where names are mentioned for a potential return.

The Cardinals have been the talk of the trade block

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) take his position against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The buzz around the league has quickly changed from "Will the Cardinals trade Donovan?" To, "When will a deal get done?" ESPN's Jeff Passan listed Donovan and Ketel Marte as the "clear top options" to be traded at second base. The Athletic's Jim Bowden also said that he expects Donovan to get moved.

"The Cardinals will move Brendan Donovan, the Giants will listen on Bryce Eldridge, the Padres are shopping Jake Cronenworth and Nick Pivetta, the Astros are trying to move Christian Walker and Jake Meyers, the Royals will move a starter for a power-hitting left fielder and the Red Sox will trade Jarren Duran if they get the right corner infielder or starting pitcher," Bowden wrote. "You get the point, a lot of big names are being discussed which could lead to some huge deals between now and spring training."

As of writing, Donovan is still a member of the Cardinals. It's not every day that you find a player who can play as well as he can all across the diamond. In a perfect world, the Cardinals would contend in 2026 with Donovan as one of the team's leaders. But, unfortunately, it seems like the signs out there right now are pointing towards a split.

That was the case last offseason with Nolan Arenado, as well, but a deal didn't get done. There were more variables, like his big contract and no-trade clause. Donovan doesn't have either of those things right now.

