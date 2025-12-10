Mets, Red Sox Should Pivot To Cardinals 3-Time All-Star After Missing On Pete Alonso

The St. Louis Cardinals have been open about shopping veteran players in potential trade talks. One player in particular may have changed his mind after originally saying he wanted to stay in St. Louis.

Willson Contreras has a no-trade clause and even chose to stay in St. Louis for 2025. However, the Cardinals finished 78-84 and missed the playoffs for the third straight year, and they’ve already traded Sonny Gray.

Contreras was seen as a fallback option for teams that missed out on signing Pete Alonso. Now that Alonso has joined the Baltimore Orioles, there are two teams that could pivot to Contreras.

Mets, Red Sox Should Target Willson Contreras After Pete Alonso Miss

Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after hitting a two run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Alonso’s deal with the Orioles is for five years and $155 million. The New York Mets never made an offer close to that for the slugger, and the Boston Red Sox are also still in the mix to try and re-sign Alex Bregman.

However, Contreras has $36.5 million remaining on his deal and would come at a much more affordable price, and he has two years of club control remaining.

The Cardinals could get a lot in return for Contreras as long as they eat some of the remaining money like they did with Gray. They need young pitching in their system, and both the Red Sox and Mets have plenty of young arms that they can send the Cardinals’ way.

Trading Contreras makes sense for St. Louis and would allow them to open up first base for Alec Burleson. The goal for St. Louis is to rebuild and allow young players more opportunities in 2026.

But the Mets and Red Sox have an easy target to pursue now that Alonso is off the board. Contreras fits what both teams are looking for and could provide a boost to their lineups. As long as the Cardinals take on some of the remaining money, they should be able to get a good return for him.

The Winter Meetings are almost over, but there’s still plenty of time this offseason for the Cardinals to find a taker for Contreras, and that might be easier than trying to move Nolan Arenado.

We’ll see what comes next for the Cardinals and if Contreras becomes a prime target.

