MLB Execs Believe Cardinals Could Trade Fan-Favorite Next

Do the St. Louis Cardinals have another move left in them before the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets here?

The Cardinals have shown over the last few months that they aren't afraid of getting a move done if the organization feels as though it will positively impact the team in the long run. President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has shown this by trading Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan. Is there another guy on the roster who could be on the move?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark shared a column on Monday in which anonymous executives around the league weighed in on the idea of whether there will be another big-time trade before Opening Day. Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar was tied for the fourth-most votes by the executives.

The Cardinals have been active in the trade market

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) high fives teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly out hit by third baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Most likely to get traded this spring," Stark wrote. "CJ Abrams — 7, Sandy Alcantara — 6, Isaac Paredes — 4, Lars Nootbaar — 3, Tarik Skubal — 3, Joe Ryan — 3 [and] Kris Bubic — 3. There were also lots of familiar names lower on this tote board. Not to mention a vote for “Pick a Marlin.” So what was the scuttlebutt that accompanied those names? Let’s dig in. ...

"Nootbaar — 'I think St. Louis is still going,' said one rival NL exec. 'And I wouldn’t be surprised if Nootbaar or (Alec) Burleson got moved.'"

Nootbaar is an intriguing candidate to watch. He had surgery on both of his heels this past offseason and is still working his way back. Nootbaar is expected to arrive in camp for Spring Training a bit late, but the club doesn't sound concerned. Bloom noted that there hasn't been a determination yet whether Nootbaar will be ready to roll for Opening Day and the club won't have a timeline until Nootbaar is in camp.

On one hand, Nootbaar is just 28 years old and has plenty of upside. Plus, he has two seasons of control. But after his offseason surgeries, his timeline is up in the air and it's hard to believe that his trade value is exceptionally high because of the variables.

If Nootbaar were fully healthy, he likely would've been talked about more throughout the offseason as a trade candidate, like Donovan was. He's someone who, if moved, would bring a package back. But the club arguably should hold off until the trade deadline with the hope of betting on a good first half of the season once he does return.

More MLB: Cardinals Insider Squashes Outfield Reunion Hopes, For Now