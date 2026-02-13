Chaim Bloom Confirms Cardinals Still Exploring Roster Upgrade

The St. Louis Cardinals have opened Spring Training, but that doesn't mean that the front office is closing the door on anymore additions at this point.

Over the last few weeks, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has said multiple times that the club is still in the market for a right-handed hitter who preferably plays in the outfield. On Thursday, Bloom said it once again at Spring Training after being asked about Lars Nootbaar's recovery from offseason heel surgery.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"As we look at that, whether it is short-term or long-term," Bloom said. "I have been saying it, but we haven't yet made an acquisition along those lines, but we're continuing to look for that right fit. We do potentially have some opportunities in that outfield. Ideally, it's from the right side but that was going to be something we looked at either way. I don't think [Lars Nootbaar's recovery] really changes that. Lars is kind of progressing more or less how you would have hoped. Had the surgery and it went as expected."

The Cardinals may not be done yet

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

For the Cardinals, they have a lefty-heavy lineup and potentially could be without the services of Nootbaar when the 2026 season opens up. There hasn't been a timeline given yet. Bloom said on Thursday that they won't have one until he gets to camp and they can see him in action.

"We have not made that determination yet," Bloom said. "He's not going to be ready to play games when games start here [in Spring Training]. But beyond that we don't really have a calendar built out. Once he has been here for a couple of weeks, we'll have a better idea of what that looks like. He's doing well. I think the important thing is making sure the progression is appropriate and he has enough under him not just physically, but also hitting-wise to be ready for the season. Where that will take us, we haven't figured that out yet. But we'll probably have a better idea, like I said, after a couple of weeks here."

What can be said right now is keep an eye on the Cardinals. It sounds like they're not done adding.

More MLB: Cardinals Reveal Zack Thompson’s Status After Rollercoaster Offseason