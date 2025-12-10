New Brendan Donovan Suitor Emerging: Red Sox

The St. Louis Cardinals already have pulled off one trade with the Boston Red Sox. Could another be on the way?

On Tuesday night, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox are among the teams that have shown interest in acquiring St. Louis All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

The Cardinals have plenty of suitors at their disposal

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Brendan Donovan (33) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox’ wide search for major offensive upgrades at the Winter Meetings has sent them to the trade market, where they have explored possible deals for at least four different All-Stars, according to a league source," Healey wrote. "They have discussed second baseman Ketel Marte with the Diamondbacks, shortstop Corey Seager with the Rangers, third baseman Isaac Paredes with the Astros, and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan with the Cardinals, a source said...

"And Donovan, who turns 29 next month, is among the Cardinals’ best trade chips at the outset of their rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who already this offseason has dealt Sonny Gray to the Red Sox. Donovan, who also has two years to go until free agency, has played mostly second base and left field but has experience at first, shortstop, right, and third. He owns a career .282/.361/.411 slash line and won the utility Gold Glove in 2022."

St. Louis and Boston have been consistent trade partners over the last few years. The Cardinals shipped Tyler O'Neill to the Red Sox ahead of the 2024 season, Steven Matz to Boston ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, and then, most recently, Sonny Gray this offseason already.

Donovan has been one of the hottest names on the trade block, so it's not shocking that a contender like Boston is sniffing around the market. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Tuesday night that the "most consistent" teams calling about Donovan have been the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and the Kansas City Royals.

This week has been full of rumors, and this is yet another for St. Louis. Boston would be a very solid trade partner for the Cardinals. Chaim Bloom helped to build up the organization's farm system so he has an intimate knowledge of what's going on with the Red Sox. If there are prospects that he thinks move the needle to enough to move Donovan, why not?

