Cardinals, Brendan Donovan Rumors Intensifying At Winter Meetings

The St. Louis Cardinals have been at the heart of a good chunk of trade rumors throughout the winter meetings so far, but don't have a deal to show for the noise, yet.

Brendan Donovan was the team's most talked-about trade candidate in the weeks leading up to the winter meetings and unsurprisingly, that has not changed. The 28-year-old All-Star has two seasons of control and can play at an elite level all over the field. It's not shocking teams want a guy like that. Teams that are looking for help in the infield at second base, third base, or shortstop could convince themselves that Donovan is a good target. Teams looking for help in either corner outfield spot could do the same.

On Tuesday night, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave an update on Donovan's robust market and noted that the three "most consistent" teams on his trail right now are the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and the Kansas City Royals.

The market is expansive for Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals are, according to a source with one team interested in Donovan, taking a deliberate approach with weighing interest in their All-Star and seeking offers," Goold wrote. "The Cardinals want to utilize their expanded scouting staff to canvass systems for their preferred targets, and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has often described how trades offer a chance for the Cardinals to specifically flex an expertise in identifying talent.

"With that enhanced approach and new hires coming online the Cardinals are taking the available time to explore the trade interest. That pace has given teams a chance to remain in contact, including those who are the most consistent (or perhaps persistent) in their interest in Donovan: Count the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners among the teams that have remained in contact with the Cardinals, and the Kansas City Royals are also in that group, according to multiple sources."

Donovan has been a phenomenal member of the organization. He's been everything and more that the organization could've asked for. It would be great to have him stick around St. Louis for years to come, but with the trade market sizzling right now, it may be time to deal him if the team's high asking price is met.

