Next Steps For Cardinals After Flamethrower Ryne Stanek

The St. Louis Cardinals have made two different moves that will help the bullpen this week.

First off, the Cardinals went out and acquired Justin Bruihl from the Cleveland Guardians. If all goes well in Spring Training, he should provide the club with a much-needed left-handed reliever. On Friday night, the Cardinals reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with flamethrower Ryne Stanek. Robert Murray of FanSided reported the news on X.

"Free-agent reliever Ryne Stanek and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray wrote on X.

This is the type of move the Cardinals should be all over. Big upside now and if all goes well, trade value later ahead of the summer deadline. What makes Stanek stand out is his fastball. In 2025, he was in the 96th percentile in baseball in fastball velocity. This is a guy with an easy 100 miles per hour fastball in his arsenal. His command wasn't great in 2025 (32 walks in 56 innings pitched) but he has significant upside if the club can get him right.

With roughly a month to go until Spring Training, the Cardinals are checking most boxes. But what should they do next?

Next Steps For Cardinals

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Trades

This one is obvious. At this point, flip Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero, and Nolan Arenado, if possible. The Cardinals have shown they're willing to make moves. Fully rip the band-aid off and then evaluate the young roster from there. Donovan should be the easiest to get a deal done with. Arenado will be the most difficult. Maybe try to attach Romero to Arenado to lower the amount of money that needs to be included in a deal, or to add more suitors into the mix.

Sign Right-Handed Slugger

Chaim Bloom insinuated earlier in the offseason that the club is looking for a righty with pop "likely" for the outfield. One option that is out there is Hunter Renfroe. Another is Harrison Bader. Bring one more slugger to town and then the offense is set.

Sign One More Starting Pitcher Just Before Spring Training

The Cardinals don't need another pitcher, but if there are still interesting options -- like Walker Buehler -- available just before Spring Training and the club could sign someone at a discount, don't be afraid to add more depth.

