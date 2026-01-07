One Free Agent Cardinals Should Absolutely Try To Sign

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a good offseason so far. If the club wants to make another move, the best bet would be another right-handed bat.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the club is in the market for another right-handed bat this offseason and won't be shopping at the top of the market.

"The Cardinals have interest in adding a right-handed bat. But they don't expect to make a play for any of the headliner free agents. That's not the plan this winter," Goold wrote.

The Cardinals should be considering all options

Sep 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Justin Turner (right) celebrates after the Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch a spot in the 2025 post-season at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One option that should be considered by the organization this winter is two-time All-Star Justin Turner. On first look, the fit may not seem perfect, but bear with me. Turner is a guy who Chaim Bloom has signed in the past when he was leading the Boston Red Sox, so there's at least a level of familiarity. In 2023, Turner was great in his lone season in Boston. He had a career high 96 RBIs to go along with 23 homers in 146 games played at 38 years old.

Now, he's 41 years old and is more of a bench depth player at this point in his career. But that's why he would help St. Louis. The Cardinals are good at first base with Alec Burleson set to take a bigger role. Turner can play third base, which the club is also good at with Nolan Arenado and younger guys in the fold. But Arenado may get moved. Turner also obviously can be a designated hitter.

In 2025, he played in 80 games with the Chicago Cubs and had three homers and 18 RBIs. Nothing big, but what makes him stand out is the fact that he's a veteran presence who has done it all. He has been an All-Star, a World Series champion, a clear-cut starter, and a role player. The Cardinals have a young group. Having a guy like Turner who could provide a right-handed lift off the bench while also helping to guide the young guys along should be considered. St. Louis has been trading veterans throughout the offseason with more to come. But you need some sort of veteran presence on a team and you can't go wrong with Turner.

