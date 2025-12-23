Potential Reunion With Former All-Star Could Fix Cardinals Rotation Issues

The rebuild plans are taking shape for the St. Louis Cardinals. They recently sent Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox to open up first base for Alec Burleson.

But they likely aren’t done. Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that while they don’t view adding more adding more starting pitching as a necessity, they’ll continue to look at ways to improve the rotation.

With that in mind, there are plenty of veteran arms in free agency that the Cardinals could look to add this offseason. Perhaps a reunion with left-hander Jose Quintana could make sense.

Potential Cards, Quintana Reunion Makes Sense

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quintana pitched the second half of the 2022 season with St. Louis after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He even started Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He spent 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers and helped them run away with the NL Central, going 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts. At this point, the 36-year-old likely will not command more than a one-year deal, so it makes sense to potentially bring him on board for the 2026 season.

If the Cardinals fall out of contention like they are expected to next season, the veteran left-hander could be a solid trade chip at the deadline. He could bring back some solid prospects in exchange as a rental starter.

Quintana also shouldn’t be too expensive and could be a solid veteran voice in a young clubhouse, as well as a mentor to some of the Cardinals’ younger pitchers. Another starter wouldn’t hurt for the Cardinals, even as they rebuild for the future.

They may not be a contender in 2026, but the Cardinals can still look for ways to make some incremental improvements, and adding Quintana would be a good way for them to do that as they look to the future.

It will be interesting to see what Bloom has planned going forward and if he’ll look to add another starting pitcher in free agency or via the trade market. He has a lot of options at his disposal as he gives the Cardinals roster a makeover for the future.

Quintana could be a good low-risk, high-reward type arm for a team looking towards the future.

