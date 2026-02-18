Cardinals' Yohel Pozo Has Unexpected Path to MLB Roster Spot

The St. Louis Cardinals have a surplus of catchers in the organization right now.

St. Louis has Pedro Pagés, Yohel Pozo, Iván Herrera and Jimmy Crooks vying for spots on the big league roster. On top of that, prospects Rainiel Rodriguez and Leonardo Bernal are worth watching, although it would be a surprise if either were in the big league coming out of camp. Bernal is closer than Rodriguez.

The Cardinals aren't going to be able to get playing time for everyone in the big leagues in 2026 behind the plate, unless they get creative. It appears as though the Cardinals are in the process of doing so to maximize flexibility on the roster. Herrera has gotten some action in the outfield already in camp. On Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared on X that Pozo was getting reps at first base behind Alec Burleson as well.

The Cardinals fan favorite was seen at first base

Sep 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yohel Pozo (63) leaves the dugout after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Yohel Pozo trading off reps at first with Alec Burleson this morning. First of the catchers we’ve seen doing that," Jones wrote.

With Willson Contreras out of the organization, Burleson is in line to be the team's starting first baseman moving forward. With Lars Nootbaar up in the air for Opening Day, though, there is also a hole in the outfield. Burleson is someone who could fill in at one of the corner outfield spots in the process. If they were to do so, maybe that could lead to a bench role for Pozo.

Pozo played in 67 games in 2025 and slashed .231/.262/.375 with five homers and 19 RBIs. Most of his playing time was behind the plate, but he did get into six games at first base as well. No matter what, the Cardinals do need a backup first baseman. Right now, there isn't a player listed behind Burleson on the team's MLB.com depth chart at first base. Whether Burleson gets any time in the outfield, or not. If Pozo can play well at the position throughout camp, it could be his ticket to a roster spot.

