The Most Underrated Move of Cardinals’ Pivotal Offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals will officially kick off Spring Training on Thursday and arguably are trending in the right direction.

It's easy to get caught up in the losses of the offseason, rather than the long-term vision. There's no denying the fact that the Cardinals gave up a lot of talent in Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray. Those are four All-Star-level players who now will call other teams home in 2026.

The Cardinals brought in a handful of prospects in the process of trading the four away as well as two big league-level hurlers in Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins. Over the course of the offsesaon, these trades have been discussed over and over again, but none of them arguably are the team's most underrated move of the offseason. That title should belong to the team's signing of Dustin May in free agency.

May had a tough 2025 season from an ERA perspective. May appeared in 25 games overall with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox and had a 4.96 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched. At first look, those numbers aren't great. But he actually set a new career high in innings and appearances. The story of his career to this point has been immense talent, but injuries left and right. From 2019 through 2023, May had a 3.10 ERA, but only appeared in 46 games in the majors.

The talent is there and he's on the younger side, but injuries have held him back. St. Louis brought the 28-year-old to town on a one-year, $12.5 million deal with a mutual option for the 2027 season. With this deal, the Cardinals are giving a 28-year-old a chance to show what he can do when he's fully healthy. May is going to have plenty of opportunities in 2026 with St. Louis. If he can stay healthy and return to form, he's someone who can both help the Cardinals win games and also would be a valuable summer trade candidate to send to a contender.

The trades have gotten the most buzz, but the May deal was a good one by Chaim Bloom and the organization as a whole.

