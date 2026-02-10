Miles Mikolas Update After Polarizing 8-Year Run With Cardinals

If there is one thing that the offseason has brought the St. Louis Cardinals, it is pitching.

St. Louis traded Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray and got a handful of pitchers back in return. On top of the four trades, the Cardinals also went out and signed Dustin May in free agency. When the 2026 season opens, the rotation should look like May, Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy and then a combination of Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, Andre Pallante and Kyle Leahy. Quinn Matthews is working his way towards the big leagues as well. No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle is someone to watch, but it would be a shock if he made the jump to the big leagues this early.

All of this is to say, the Cardinals are loaded with pitching and don't need any more right now, unless injuries pop up throughout camp. That would seemingly close the door on the return of a polarizing former All-Star. Former Cardinals hurler Miles Mikolas is still out there for the taking in free agency and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave a brief update on his market.

The former Cardinals hurler is available

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"At last check, there was, yes," Goold said of a market for Mikolas. "There are some teams that see him as the innings sherpa that can help them either get through youth or get through injuries. Check out the signings today. [Erick Fedde], [Nick Martinez], [Chris Paddack]. There's movement in the starters market, and you're seeing teams fill out their rosters in the direction where Mikolas would be a fit."

Mikolas is still known as an innings-eater around the league, which is an important skill to have. He struggled with a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts in 2025, but that was an improvement over his 5.35 ERA from the 2024 campaign in 32 starts. There were times when he was loved in St. Louis, like when he was earning All-Star nods. And other times, not so much.

At this point, he's 37 years old. He may not put up electric numbers, but he fills out innings and especially as injuries pop up across the league in Spring Training, there should be a team out there that needs what he brings to the table. He joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2018 season and stuck around through the 2025 campaign. His time may be done with the club, but hopefully, he gets another shot elsewhere.

