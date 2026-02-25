Two Cardinals Infielders Getting Work at First Base, Per Report

The St. Louis Cardinals were busy over the winter resetting their roster for the future and finally embracing a rebuild for the first time in decades. The time had come for some big changes to be made, and Chaim Bloom did what he needed to do to start the process of getting the Cardinals back to where they once were.

The Willson Contreras trade in particular was a big one, as it allowed the Cardinals to open up first base for Alec Burleson. However, they'll need someone to back him up.

Yohel Pozo is the obvious first choice, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two other options could emerge out of spring camp.

Additional first base options for St. Louis

Aug 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yohel Pozo (63) singles to right field and scores second base Garrett Hampson (13) in the top of the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Along with Pozo, Nolan Gorman and recently signed infielder Ramon Urias, a Gold Glove Award winner at third base, are candidates who could take on the role of backup first base duties behind Burleson," Goold reported.

Gorman began taking reps at first base last season while Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan were still around. Now that they are both gone, Gorman can have more opportunities to play, and having first base in his repertoire is going to be huge for him.

Meanwhile, Urias has played some first base in his career, so the position isn't completely foreign to him. He and Gorman may not be the top options to back up Burleson, but more depth at that spot certainly can't hurt.

Urias was recently signed to a one-year contract as the right-handed bench bat the Cardinals were looking for. He's a utility infielder, but giving him chances at first base would certainly be a good idea as the Cardinals assess who they have as their depth options and who can take on different roles.

Pozo is not the only option to take reps at first base and back up Burleson. He may be the most obvious choice, but the depth the Cardinals have should serve them well as they focus on the future and providing the next young core with more opportunities to play.

It should be interesting to see if any other options emerge, but Gorman and Urias are both good potential solutions to play some first base if Burleson ever needs a day off and they still need some power in their lineup.

More depth can't hurt for a team that is trying to find its identity.