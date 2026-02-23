Cardinals Insider Reveals Real Reason Behind Ramon Urias Signing

The St. Louis Cardinals made a move over the weekend just before spring training games kicked off, signing veteran utility infielder Ramon Urias to a one-year, $2 million contract with a mutual option for 2027. If the Cardinals are out of contention by the trade deadline, Urias could be a potential trade chip.

The 31-year-old struggled a bit with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros, hitting .241/.292/.384 with a .675 OPS in 2025, though he also hit 11 home runs and posted a 2.2 WAR.

In Daniel Guerrero's latest Cardinals chat in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he confirmed why the Cardinals signed Urias and what it means for 2026.

Why Urias makes sense for Cardinals

Aug 31, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Ramon Urias (29) hits a double to left field against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"A couple of things go into it. Urias provides a right-handed option on the infield. He provides some experience for a young clubhouse. He represents some insurance, but also someone who could push competition with the young infielders. The Cardinals have been open about allowing the young guys to get plenty of starting time in the majors, but those roles won’t just be given. Urias’ presence can push the competition there," Guerrero said.

The Cardinals were actually quite thin in the infield after the Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado trades. While a right-handed outfield bat with power is something they were looking for, they needed somebody who could do that for the infield as well.

Nolan Gorman has struggled over the past two years, so Urias gives them an extra option at third base if Gorman can't break out, and while JJ Wetherholt is expected to be their next big superstar, he still hasn't spent any time in the Major Leagues, so it will be important to at least have a backup option if he struggles out of the gates.

Jeff Jones also reported over the weekend that the move allows the Cardinals to give Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese, two fellow right-handed bats, more chances by playing them in the outfield. That would then take care of the Cardinals' need for a right-handed outfield bat unless they aren't sure about those players a few weeks into spring training games.

But Urias does actually check some boxes for St. Louis, who needed a right-handed hitter, so the move makes sense.

