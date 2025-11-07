Why Orioles Veteran Could Be Savvy Offseason Target For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have officially entered what could be one of their most important offseasons in years. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, the franchise is embracing a rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who is focused on building a sustainable winner rather than chasing quick fixes.
Bloom has already made it clear that pitching will be the top priority this winter. The Cardinals’ starting rotation was inconsistent in 2025, and if veteran right-hander Sonny Gray is traded as expected, that group will need reinforcements.
While St. Louis isn’t expected to pursue high-priced arms, there could still be intriguing options on the free-agent market — and a former Baltimore Orioles starter could potentially make sense.
Orioles 10-Year Veteran Could Make Sense For Cardinals Rotation
Zach Eflin, a 10-year MLB veteran, spent the 2025 season with the Orioles but was limited by injuries. He finished the year 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA in 14 starts, struggling to stay on the mound.
However, when healthy, Eflin has proven to be a reliable middle-of-the-rotation starter. In 2024, he split time between Baltimore and the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 3.59 ERA over 165 ⅓ innings while striking out 164 batters. That performance helped establish him as one of the more consistent veteran arms in the American League.
Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings of The Athletic even list him among the top 50 available free agents.
For the Cardinals, Eflin fits the type of low-risk, high-reward move Bloom has become known for. At 31 years old, he’s still young enough to rebound and deliver quality innings, but he also won’t command a long-term or expensive deal.
A one-year “prove-it” contract could benefit both sides. The Cardinals would get an experienced arm capable of eating innings and mentoring younger pitchers, while Eflin would have the chance to rebuild his value for another shot at a multi-year deal next winter.
The Cardinals could even structure the deal with a team option for 2027, giving them flexibility if Eflin performs well.
This wouldn’t be the kind of flashy addition that turns heads, but that’s not what this offseason is about for St. Louis. Bloom should be focused on value signings, smart roster construction, and adding depth without derailing the team’s long-term plans.
If healthy, Zach Eflin could be exactly what the Cardinals need — a steady, veteran presence to stabilize their rotation as the rebuild continues.
