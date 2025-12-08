Yankees, Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Cardinals' Brendan Donovan

If there ever was a time for the St. Louis Cardinals to make another deal, it would be this week.

Chaim Bloom is right in the middle of his first offseason leading the team as the president of baseball operations and the winter meetings now are in session. Each offseason, some sort of fireworks happen during the winter meetings. If the Cardinals could get some sort of splashy trade done, that would be a good way for Bloom to show that he has arrived.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

St. Louis already flipped Sonny Gray for two pitchers. What's next? If the Cardinals really want to make a statement, the biggest way to do so would be flipping Brendan Donovan at this point. The reason for this is that his market reportedly is on fire. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch joined "The Lou Sports Talk," a part of "STL Sports Central," ahead of the winter meetings and had a brief update on Donovan's market.

The Cardinals have one of baseball's top trade candidates

Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is out at second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) tries in vain for a double play in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"I mean, look, the list of teams that are interested in Donovan," Goold said. "You have the Royals, you have the Yankees, you have the Dodgers, you have the Astros, you have Cleveland there. There were a handful of other teams that were at least circling him. At least one of them I spoke to knows that there could be the cost of a starting pitcher."

Donovan is a 28-year-old All-Star who can play all over the field and is under team control. That in itself should be enough to bring a large return to St. Louis. When Bloom took over the Boston Red Sox, he was tasked with making a difficult move by trading Mookie Betts away. Donovan may not be at that level, but dealing him away would be a tough hit for the fanbase. But he's young and has a massive market, which should bode well for a potential return for the organization.

If Bloom wants to make a statement, trading him now would certainly do that.

More MLB: Nolan Arenado Market Update With Winter Meetings Beginning