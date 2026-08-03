What We Know About Cardinals-Brewers Dustin May Trade Return

The St. Louis Cardinals certainly got on the board with a bit of time left before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Rumors swirled for weeks about what the club would do ahead of the deadline and Chaim Bloom and the front office wasted no time showing that the Cardinals are sticking to the plan and have an eye towards the future. On Monday, the Cardinals traded Dustin May and lefty reliever JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for 18-year-old outfielder Alexander Frías and 22-year-old outfielder Josiah Ragsdale, per The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"Class A outfielder Alexander Frías and Double-A outfielder Josiah Ragsdale are coming from Milwaukee to St. Louis in the return, per a source. Both considered top 30 prospects," Woo wrote.

So, what are the Cardinals getting for May and Romero? The answer is a lot.

The Cardinals Made A Great Move

Jul 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) is greeted by teammates during a game against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frías was ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect in baseball after the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. He's viewed that highly around the league and, again, is just 18 years old. He's in his second professional season and is slashing .342/.428/.553 with a .980 OPS, eight homers, 62 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 16 doubles in 60 games played. That's absurd production, especially for a guy who entered the season with just 27 games of professional experience under his belt.

Before the trade, he had reached Class-A Wilson. He's a few years away from knocking on the big league door, but the upside is endless.

Ragsdale is a 22-year-old outfielder who also should jump into the Cardinals' top 30 list quickly. So far this season, he has slashed .316/.441/.581 with a 1.022 OPS, 19 homers, 51 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. More ridiculous production for a young prospect. Unlike Frías, he has already made his way up to Double-A.

The fact that the Cardinals were able to get both of these guys for two rentals is a massive win for the Cardinals. May has been solid, but has a 4.38 ERA on the season. Romero was good, but has been on the Injured List. Neither had long-term futures with the organization as well. May has a mutual option that will surely be declined after the season. Romero is going to be a free agent after the season. So, the Cardinals traded two guys away who wouldn't be in town beyond the 2026 season for two pieces with long-term upside. A massive win.