$260 Million Cardinals' Slugger Linked To Dodgers In Possible Trade Idea
The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade Nolan Arenado, but to no avail. And even with Saturday's report that the Houston Astros have shown interest, a deal appears unlikely.
However, that doesn't mean a deal is impossible. There is always a chance that an injury takes place, and the trade deadline represents another opportunity.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed Arenado as one of the top trade chips in the league entering the 2025 season. Among the potential fits were the Los Angeles Dodgers, who the 10-time Gold Glove winner has seemingly had his eye on for quite some time.
"There is a non-zero possibility that he'll be traded before Opening Day. And besides, his status as a star is on the fritz. Since posting 7.7 rWAR in 2022, he's mustered just 4.9 rWAR across the last two seasons," Rymer wrote.
"After labeling it a priority in January, the Cardinals are now taking a more chill approach to trading Arenado. But as a reminder, whatever suitor they find that works for them will also have to work for the veteran, who has a no-trade clause."
The Dodgers have seemingly already committed to Max Muncy at third base, so in order for a trade to happen, Muncy, or another key bat would have to suffer a severe injury that would keep them out for an extended period of time.
However, Arenado is from Southern California and he would be experiencing a homecoming of sorts if he went to the Dodgers.
A trade would clear up third base for Nolan Gorman and also help the Cardinals shed some payroll.
