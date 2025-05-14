Cardinals $44 Million Swingman Linked To Phillies Ahead Of Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have all of the sudden played their way into buyer's territory ahead of the trade deadline. There are still months to go until then, and things can certainly change, but after a 14-19 start, they've won nine consecutive games and are just 1 1/2 games out of first place.
However, assuming that this doesn't last, they could ultimately find themselves back in the conversation of potential deadline sellers. They have a few pitchers on expiring contracts that could be moved.
One of them is Steven Matz, who has thrived in a new role. Russell Steinberg of Clutch Points proposed the idea of the Cardinals shipping Matz to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Now with the St. Louis Cardinals, ex-Met Steven Matz has a 1.35 ERA in 11 appearances in 2025 with nine coming out of the bullpen. He's shown pinpoint control, walking three batters in 26.2 innings. And while Phillies relievers have allowed 17 home runs this year, Matz has not allowed any," Steinberg notes.
"Matz will be a free agent at the end of the season, making him an affordable rental. Meanwhile the Cardinals have a stable of solid relievers they could look to move — if they decide they're sellers."
A lot will depend on if the Cardinals can sustain this recent run of success. If they can't, Matz would be an ideal trade candidate.
He has thrived in a swingman role and has also been able to stay healthy thus far. He could be a valuable asset for a contending team if the Cardinals fall out of the race.
