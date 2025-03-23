Cardinals Announce Final Roster Cuts For Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for a season that will likely serve as more of a transition than one in which they'll try to contend.
Opening Day is Thursday, and they will kick off their schedule with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. On Sunday, they finalized their Opening Day roster, making some key roster moves.
They have their rotation set, but the final roster decision centered around who would fill the final bench spot for St. Louis.
On Twitter, Katie Woo of The Athletic provided the latest update on what the Cardinals' Opening Day roster will look like.
"Michael Siani has also made the club. José Fermín, despite being told earlier in the week he would be on the roster, was the final cut. Michael McGreevy starts in Memphis," Woo tweeted.
Having Siani on the Opening Day roster doesn't make much sense for St. Louis. They already have Victor Scott II as their starting center fielder and other outfield options such as Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson.
Changing their mind on having Fermin on the roster is also a bit confusing. With him not on the roster, they don't have a utility infielder on the bench. Fermin would have filled that role and would also have given them a right-handed bat that they could use in certain situations.
Likely, Siani will serve as the fourth outfielder and be used as a defensive replacement or even a pinch runner with his elite speed.
We'll see how things shake out for St. Louis.
