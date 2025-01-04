Cardinals Could Pursue $4.6 Million Rangers World Series Hero To Bolster Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a reset and are likely not going to sign any major free agents to bolster their roster. But that doesn't mean that they won't do anything to fill some roles for 2025.
They are looking to cut payroll this year and focus on their young core rather than add veterans. The starting rotation is more than likely set for 2025, but they could still use some bullpen help.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch listed former Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc as a buy-low option to bolster the 'pen for this season.
"It’s difficult to compute why there hasn’t been more chatter about Leclerc as a leading, best-buy option at any position in this year’s market, or even one of the best bang-for-buck relievers available," Goold wrote on Friday.
"The right-hander with a zippy fastball (95.3 mph) had a 4.32 ERA in 64 games and 66⅔ innings for the Rangers. He had as many saves in the 2023 World Series (one) as he had for the Rangers in the 2024 regular season (one). And yet, he saw an increase in his strikeout rate-per-nine (12.02) and a slight decrease in his walks-per-nine (4.32)."
Leclerc played a key role in the Rangers winning their first World Series title in 2023. He could be used as a setup man for Ryan Helsley, similarly to Andrew Kittredge last season.
If St. Louis is out of contention by the trade deadline, they could then trade Leclerc to a contender.
More MLB: Cardinals Advised To Poach Projected $8.8 Million Pitcher From Phillies