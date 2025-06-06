Cardinals Could Trade All-Star closer to Dodgers with Tanner Scott struggling
The St. Louis Cardinals have played themselves into buyer's territory after a red-hot month of May. They expected to be surefire sellers this year at the trade deadline with all of their expiring contracts.
Instead, they have bounced back into contention in what was supposed to be the first year of a "reset."
But that has not stopped speculation about certain players being traded away. One player in particular that could bring back a haul of prospects and help the Cardinals restock their minor league system is closer Ryan Helsley.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic noted that Helsley could shape this year's deadline. With that knowledge, the Los Angeles Dodgers could use a closer with left-hander Tanner Scott struggling.
"Helsley has been an obvious trade candidate since Opening Day. He’s an All-Star closer approaching free agency, and the Cardinals came into the season openly in rebuild mode. The last thing a rebuilding team needs is a walk-year closer. But the Cardinals are winning, and their run differential — ninth-best in the majors — suggests it’s not a fluke. So, now what?" Jennings wrote on Thursday.
Entering Thursday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, Helsley was 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances and had recorded 13 saves. The two-time All-Star saved 49 games last year and posted a 2.04 ERA, becoming the National League Reliever of the Year.
The Dodgers could use help in their bullpen with Scott struggling, and having Helsley in the mix would significantly bolster their relief corps.
