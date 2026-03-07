Cardinals Flamethrower Doesn't Want to Talk Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals targeted veteran starting pitcher Dustin May early in free agency and brought the flamethrower to town on a one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2027 season.

With May, it's always been known how much talent he has. May went through the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system and burst into the big leagues in 2019 and had a 3.63 ERA in 14 total appearances, including four starts. In 2020, he logged a 2.57 ERA in 12 total appearances, including 10 starts, in the 60-game shortened season. With Los Angeles, May flashed big-time velocity and potential at just 21 and 22 years old in the majors.

But injuries derailed his career from there. Between the 2021 and 2023 seasons, May pitched in just 20 games, although he did have a 3.21 ERA. He then missed the entire 2024 campaign. In 2025, he made 19 appearances in his return to the mound with Los Angeles before being traded to the Boston Red Sox. Overall, he had a 4.96 ERA in 25 total appearances while setting a new career high of 132 1/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals flamethrower has looked good so far

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

He entered free agency at the young age of 28 years old this winter and St. Louis bet on his upside. If he is healthy, which he has been so far, he can be a top-of-the-rotation piece. It's just a matter of staying there. He has shown big-time velocity again and looked good in his Spring Training debut.

When May signed, one talking point that immediately popped up was how he could be a phenomenal trade deadline chip if he does truly bounce back. But he doesn't want to talk about that, as transcribed by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I didn’t sign here going, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for the trade deadline,’” May said. “I want to be here. I would love to finish the year here. I’m intrigued by how everything meshes.”

He's young enough to believe that if everything goes well in 2026, maybe he could be a piece the Cardinals keep around? It's early to be thinking about that and obviously everything hinges on health and performance, but what if the Cardinals just found a diamond in the rough?

The Cardinals had a very good offseason overall from the perspective of adding pitching to the organization. May quietly may have the most upside of any addition.